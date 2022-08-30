Veeva Systems Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $530.7M (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.
