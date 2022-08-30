Semtech Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2022
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.29M (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
