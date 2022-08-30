Snap to cut 20% of workforce - report

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is looking to lay off about 20% of its workforce, starting Wednesday, The Verge reported.
  • The stock started sinking into Tuesday's market close, down 3.6%.
  • The company's been planning the cuts for weeks, according to the report, and they won't land evenly: Teams that will see deep cuts include one working on ways to develop mini-apps and games inside Snapchat, as well as social mapping unit Zenly - and its hardware division, which works on Snap Spectacles and the recently shelved Pixy drone.
  • Ad sales are also being restructured, The Verge said.
  • Snap has more than 6,400 employees, implying well over 1,000 job cuts.
  • The specter of actual job cuts (not just slowing hiring) has hung over Snap and most of its Internet peers since Snap issued a market-moving guidance update in May that tanked its stock.

