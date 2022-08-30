Azure Power cut to Sell equivalent from Buy at Credit Suisse after disastrous week

Azure Power (AZRE) -29% in Tuesday's trading and down ~60% in two days to an all-time low following the CEO's resignation after just two months on the job, and disclosure of a whistleblower complaint alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by some employees.

The combination turned Credit Suisse's Maheep Mandloi from a bull into a bear, downgrading Azure (AZRE) shares to Underperform from Outperform with a $5 price target, slashed from $22, citing a "lack of visibility around long term business targets/plans."

Mandloi also referred to the filing timeline of the annual report for the year ended March 31, believing the delay is due mostly to the company transitioning out of the emerging growth classification five years after its IPO, which would require a stronger accounting audit.

The analyst holds out hope for a blue sky scenario from three turn multiple expansion and longer term value creation from cash flows, as the company resolves audit delays and a new management team provides long-term visibility.

Azure Power (AZRE) has been troubled by management turnover all year, as the previous CEO and COO had left the company in April to pursue other opportunities.