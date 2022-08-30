Jefferies poised to sell its stake in Oak Hill Capital to Kuwait's Wafra - report
Aug. 30, 2022
- Wafra, a firm that invests on behalf of Kuwait, has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Oak Hill Capital Partners, a private equity firm, from Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF), Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- A deal could be announced in coming weeks, one of the people told Bloomberg.
- Jefferies had acquired a 15% stake in Oak Hill Capital, through Stonyrock Partners, an investment firm that was formed to make minority investments in middle-market alternative asset management firms. Jefferies has since wound down its efforts in that vein, Bloomberg reported.
- Last month, Jefferies (JEF) said it's planning to spin of its Vitesse Energy unit in its plan to reduce the size of its merchant banking portfolio to focus on its investment banking business.
