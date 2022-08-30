Fresenius gets award to provide dialysis services to U.S. military veterans
Aug. 30, 2022
- Fresenius (NYSE:FMS) on Tuesday said it had been awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide dialysis services to military veterans.
- The VA awarded a five-year contract to Fresenius Medical North America's (FMCNA) Renal Therapies Group, Fresenius (FMS) said in a statement.
- As per the contract, Fresenius (FMS) will help treat the more than 35K military veterans getting dialysis from the VA.
- The VA's network of 106 hospitals and clinics can buy Fresenius' (FMS) in-center, acute and home dialysis offerings.
- The contract is effective from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2027.
