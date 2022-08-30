CrowdStrike Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09, revenue of $535.1M beats by $18.66M, raises FY23 guidance
Aug. 30, 2022 4:08 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor33 Comments
- CrowdStrike press release (NASDAQ:CRWD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $535.1M (+58.5% Y/Y) beats by $18.66M.
- Subscription revenue was $506.2 million, a 60% increase, compared to $315.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Shares +2%.
- Ending ARR grows 59% year-over-year to reach $2.14 billion
- Achieves record net new ARR of $218 million with accelerating year-over-year growth
- Adds record 1,741 net new subscription customers
- Q3 Guidance: Total revenue $569.1M - $575.9M vs. consensus of $569.8M; Non-GAAP income from operations $73M - $78M, Non-GAAP EPS $0.30 - $0.32 vs. consensus of $0.28.2023 Outlook: Total revenue of $2,223M-$2232M from prior outlook of $2,190.5 - $2,205.8M vs. consensus of $2.20B; Non-GAAP income from operations $313.7M - $320.5M, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 - $1.33 from prior outlook of $1.18 - $1.22 vs. consensus of $1.21.
