CrowdStrike Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09, revenue of $535.1M beats by $18.66M, raises FY23 guidance

Aug. 30, 2022 4:08 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • CrowdStrike press release (NASDAQ:CRWD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $535.1M (+58.5% Y/Y) beats by $18.66M.
  • Subscription revenue was $506.2 million, a 60% increase, compared to $315.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Shares +2%.
  • Ending ARR grows 59% year-over-year to reach $2.14 billion
  • Achieves record net new ARR of $218 million with accelerating year-over-year growth
  • Adds record 1,741 net new subscription customers
  • Q3 Guidance: Total revenue $569.1M - $575.9M vs. consensus of $569.8M; Non-GAAP income from operations $73M - $78M, Non-GAAP EPS $0.30 - $0.32 vs. consensus of $0.28.
    2023 Outlook: Total revenue of $2,223M-$2232M from prior outlook of $2,190.5 - $2,205.8M vs. consensus of $2.20B; Non-GAAP income from operations $313.7M - $320.5M, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 - $1.33 from prior outlook of $1.18 - $1.22 vs. consensus of $1.21.

Recommended For You

Comments (33)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.