Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 in-line, revenue of $6.95B misses by $20M
Aug. 30, 2022 4:08 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise press release (NYSE:HPE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 in-line.
- Revenue of $6.95B (+0.7% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin of 34.7%, flat from the prior-year period and up 50 basis points sequentially.
- Outlook: Reiterates fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 3-4% adjusted for currency
- Fourth quarter fiscal 2022 GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.40 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.60 vs. consensus of $0.59
- Fiscal 2022 GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.28 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.04, reflecting the unfavorable currency movements and constrained supply environment, vs. consensus of $2.02
- Fiscal 2022 free cash flow guidance to be in the range of $1.7 to $1.9 billion
- Shares +2%.
