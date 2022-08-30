ChargePoint Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.04, revenue of $108.29M beats by $5.26M, re-affirms FY22 guidance

Aug. 30, 2022
  • ChargePoint Holdings press release (NYSE:CHPT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $108.29M (+93.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.26M.
  • Networked charging systems revenue for the second quarter was $84.1 million, up 106% from $40.9 million in the prior year’s same quarter and subscription revenue was $20.2 million, up 68% from $12.1 million in the prior year’s same quarter.
  • Third Quarter and Full Year Guidance

    For the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2022, ChargePoint expects revenue of $125 million to $135 million vs. $131.05M consensus.

  • For the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, ChargePoint continues to expect:

    • Revenue of $450 million to $500 million. At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated increase of 96% as compared to the prior year vs. $475.97M consensus.
    • Non-GAAP gross margin of 22% to 26%
    • Non-GAAP operating expenses of $350 million to $370 million. At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated increase of 50% as compared to the prior year

