Ambarella Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.01, revenue of $80.88M beats by $0.67M

Aug. 30, 2022 4:11 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Ambarella press release (NASDAQ:AMBA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $80.88M (+2.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.67M.
  • Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 64.5%, compared with 62.8% for the same period in fiscal 2022.
  • Q3 2023 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be between $81.0 million to $85.0 million vs. consensus of $84.60 million. 
  • Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.0%.
  • Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $44.0 million and $46.0 million.
  • Shares -5%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.