Ambarella Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.01, revenue of $80.88M beats by $0.67M
Aug. 30, 2022 4:11 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ambarella press release (NASDAQ:AMBA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $80.88M (+2.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.67M.
- Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 64.5%, compared with 62.8% for the same period in fiscal 2022.
- Q3 2023 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be between $81.0 million to $85.0 million vs. consensus of $84.60 million.
- Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.0%.
- Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $44.0 million and $46.0 million.
- Shares -5%.
Comments