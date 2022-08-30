Chewy GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.16, revenue of $2.43B misses by $20M, cuts FY22 revenue guidance
Aug. 30, 2022 4:12 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Chewy press release (NYSE:CHWY): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $2.43B (+12.5% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Ended the quarter with 20.5 million active customers
- Key revenue drivers in the quarter were a 14.4 percent increase in NSPAC, to $462, and a 2.1 percent increase in active customers.
- Autoship customer sales were $1.78 billion, a yearover-year increase of 17.3 percent and reached 73.1 percent of total net sales.
- Q3 Guidance: Total revenue $2.44B - $2.46B vs. consensus of $2.57B.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue of $9.9B-$10B from prior outlook of $10.2B - $10.4B vs. consensus of $10.26B.
- Shares -12%.
