A-Mark GAAP EPS of $1.52 beats by $0.25, revenue of $2.09B misses by $70M

Aug. 30, 2022
  • A-Mark press release (NASDAQ:AMRK): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.52 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $2.09B (-4.1% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 30% to 48,800 from 69,400 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and decreased 21% from 61,800 for the three months ended March 31, 2022
  • Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 3% to 133,100 from 128,900 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and decreased 18% from 162,700 for the three months ended March 31, 2022
  • Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $348, or 15% to $2,742 from $2,394 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and decreased $13, or 0.5% from $2,755 for the three months ended March 31, 2022

