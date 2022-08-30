HP Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.01, revenue of $14.66B misses by $970M, cuts FY22 guidance

Aug. 30, 2022
  • HP press release (NYSE:HPQ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $14.66B (-4.2% Y/Y) misses by $970M.
  • Personal Systems net revenue was $10.1 billion, down 3% year over year (flat in constant currency) with a 6.9% operating margin. Consumer net revenue decreased 20% and Commercial net revenue increased 7%. Total units were down 25% with Notebooks units down 32% and Desktops units up 1%.
  • Printing net revenue was $4.6 billion, down 6% year over year (down 5% in constant currency) with a 19.9% operating margin. Consumer net revenue was up 1% and Commercial net revenue was down 3%. Supplies net revenue was down 9% (down 9% in constant currency). Total hardware units were down 3% with Consumer units down 1% and Commercial units down 15%.
  • For the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.54 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.79 to $0.89 vs. $1.06 consensus.
  • For the fiscal year 2022, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.46 to $3.56 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $4.02 to $4.12 from prior outlook of $4.24-$4.38 vs. $4.28 consensus.

