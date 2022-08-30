Lightning eMotors signs $50M stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital
Aug. 30, 2022 4:17 PM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) said Tuesday it signed a purchase agreement and registration rights deal for up to $50M with Lincoln Park Capital Fund.
- ZEV has the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $50M of its stock to Lincoln Park.
- ZEV may issue purchase notices for regular or accelerated purchases to Lincoln Park over a 36-month period.
- Lincoln Park agreed not to cause or engage in any direct or indirect short selling of hedging of ZEV's stock.
- ZEV issued shares to Lincoln Park as consideration for its irrevocable commitment to purchase ZEV stock under the deal.
