Chewy slides after warning that customers are pulling back on spending

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) dropped in late trading after slightly missing the consensus revenue mark with its Q2 earnings report.

Sales were up 12.8% during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA improved to $83.1M from 23.3M a year ago, but active customers only grew 2.1% during the quarter. Chewy (CHWY) said demand remained durable in non-discretionary, recurring revenue categories like core food and pharmacy, while demand in more discretionary categories like hardgoods and treats reflected the impact of inflation on consumer spending patterns.

The Florida-based online pet product retailer reported net sales per active were up 14.4% to $462 and the number of autoship customers increased 17.3% to over 1.77M. Autoship customer sales as a percentage of sales rose to 73.1% from 70.3%.

CEO Sumit Singh: Pet category consumers responded to growing economic uncertainty by curtailing some of their purchase activity, leading to industrywide declines in unit volume. Even as consumers pulled back in select areas, Chewy outperformed broader industry trends on the strength of our market leadership in non-discretionary, recurring-revenue categories like food and healthcare — the product categories that are most important to pet parents."

Full-year revenue guidance from Chewy (CHWY) came in short of expectations ($9.9B to $10.0B vs. $10.2B to $10.4B prior view).

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) shed 6.66% in after-hours trading to $34.90.

