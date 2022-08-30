SPAC GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) and renewable energy company Convalt Energy have entered into a non-binding term sheet for a business combination.

The companies said they expect Convalt to be able to go public through the deal during the first half of 2023. No additional terms were disclosed.

Based in New York, Convalt owns and operates renewable power generation plants in addition to manufacturing solar panels and providing engineering and construction services for renewable energy projects. Current projects include establishing a solar panel recycling plant in Maine and a solar panel manufacturing facility in New York.

Earlier this month, GigInternational1 shareholders voted to extend the SPAC’s deadline for closing on a business combination from Aug. 21, 2022, to Feb. 21, 2023. The company will be able to extend the deadline one month at a time for up to six times.

In July 2021, GigInternational1 was reported to be in talks to merge with light emitting materials supplier Nanosys through a deal that valued the combined company at around $1B.