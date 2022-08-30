Minerals Technologies stock closes more than 4% lower after CL King downgrades to neutral
Aug. 30, 2022 4:23 PM ETMinerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shed 4.3% on Tuesday to close at $58.46, after CL King research downgraded its rating on the company to neutral from buy.
- MTX stock has now posted a 3-day losing streak.
- New York-based MTX develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related services.
- CL King's neutral rating on MTX stock compares to a Wall Street average rating of strong buy and a Seeking Alpha Quant system rating of hold.
