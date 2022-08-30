Blue Apron amends terms of $30M senior note offering

Aug. 30, 2022 4:25 PM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) said Tuesday it amended the terms of its $30M offering of senior secured notes due 2027.
  • A provision has been added by which the notes are callable within 18 months of their issue (May 5), subject to a make-whole payment.
  • The amendment provides APRN with the option to use up to $25M of cash for future stock repurchases, subject to certain conditions including the closing of $50M equity financing - which APRN expects this week.
  • The amendment also adds certain limitations to the definition of cash flow forecast.
  • APRN shares +1.5% in aftermarket trade.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.