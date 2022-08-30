Blue Apron amends terms of $30M senior note offering
Aug. 30, 2022 4:25 PM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) said Tuesday it amended the terms of its $30M offering of senior secured notes due 2027.
- A provision has been added by which the notes are callable within 18 months of their issue (May 5), subject to a make-whole payment.
- The amendment provides APRN with the option to use up to $25M of cash for future stock repurchases, subject to certain conditions including the closing of $50M equity financing - which APRN expects this week.
- The amendment also adds certain limitations to the definition of cash flow forecast.
- APRN shares +1.5% in aftermarket trade.
