Sonoco unit to hike tube, core prices in EMEA due to inflationary pressure

Aug. 30, 2022 4:32 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sonoco (NYSE:SON) said Tuesday its unit Sonoco-Alcore will hike prices by €70/ton, or £60/ton for the UK, on all tube and core grades sold in EMEA due to continued inflationary pressure.
  • The move is in response to continued escalation of the unit's cost base and will be effective for all shipments made on or after Sept. 1.
  • "We continue to experience further cost increases in all sectors of our operations and supply chain, mainly related to volatile gas and electricity prices raising to record high levels. We are again forced to pass on cost increases to the market, as we are unable to absorb them any further," said Karsten Kemmerling, division VP - sales & marketing EMEA, Sonoco-Alcore.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.