Sonoco unit to hike tube, core prices in EMEA due to inflationary pressure
Aug. 30, 2022 4:32 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sonoco (NYSE:SON) said Tuesday its unit Sonoco-Alcore will hike prices by €70/ton, or £60/ton for the UK, on all tube and core grades sold in EMEA due to continued inflationary pressure.
- The move is in response to continued escalation of the unit's cost base and will be effective for all shipments made on or after Sept. 1.
- "We continue to experience further cost increases in all sectors of our operations and supply chain, mainly related to volatile gas and electricity prices raising to record high levels. We are again forced to pass on cost increases to the market, as we are unable to absorb them any further," said Karsten Kemmerling, division VP - sales & marketing EMEA, Sonoco-Alcore.
