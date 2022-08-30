Light & Wonder appoints Matt Wilson as interim CEO
Aug. 30, 2022 4:36 PM ETLight & Wonder, Inc. (LNW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) on Tuesday said it had appointed Matt Wilson as its interim CEO, replacing Barry Cottle.
- Wilson is currently an executive VP and chief executive of Gaming.
- The gaming product provider said its board had started a search process to identify a permanent CEO.
- The company said it had engaged the services of a national executive search firm.
- LNW also reaffirmed its 2022-2025 financial targets, which it had previously provided at its investor day on May 17.
- LNW stock earlier closed -2.3% at $50.67.
