Light & Wonder appoints Matt Wilson as interim CEO

Aug. 30, 2022 4:36 PM ETLight & Wonder, Inc. (LNW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

CEO spelled in red on three wooden blocks

http://www.fotogestoeber.de

  • Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) on Tuesday said it had appointed Matt Wilson as its interim CEO, replacing Barry Cottle.
  • Wilson is currently an executive VP and chief executive of Gaming.
  • The gaming product provider said its board had started a search process to identify a permanent CEO.
  • The company said it had engaged the services of a national executive search firm.
  • LNW also reaffirmed its 2022-2025 financial targets, which it had previously provided at its investor day on May 17.
  • LNW stock earlier closed -2.3% at $50.67.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.