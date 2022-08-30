Visa says U.S. payments volume climbed 11% Y/Y in August
- Visa (NYSE:V) said its U.S. payments volume in August increased 11% from a year ago, even after the company suspended its operations in Russia in March 2022, and was flat with July 2022.
- Credit payments volume increased 17% and debit volume rose 7% Y/Y, both up one point from July.
- August international market payments volume was generally consistent with July levels on a Y/Y basis, as well as versus the same period in 2019, Visa (V) said.
- August cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe transactions, increased one point from July at 129% of 2019, with card not present volume, excluding travel, down 1 point from July to 156% of 2019.
- Global processed transactions increased 12% Y/Y and were 140% of 2019 level in August, both generally consistent with July.
