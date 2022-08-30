Visa says U.S. payments volume climbed 11% Y/Y in August

Aug. 30, 2022 4:39 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

credit card

hatchapong

  • Visa (NYSE:V) said its U.S. payments volume in August increased 11% from a year ago, even after the company suspended its operations in Russia in March 2022, and was flat with July 2022.
  • Credit payments volume increased 17% and debit volume rose 7% Y/Y, both up one point from July.
  • August international market payments volume was generally consistent with July levels on a Y/Y basis, as well as versus the same period in 2019, Visa (V) said.
  • August cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe transactions, increased one point from July at 129% of 2019, with card not present volume, excluding travel, down 1 point from July to 156% of 2019.
  • Global processed transactions increased 12% Y/Y and were 140% of 2019 level in August, both generally consistent with July.
  • Previously (July 26), Visa (V) fiscal Q3 earnings top consensus as cardholders hit the road and spend

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.