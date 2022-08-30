First Commonwealth to acquire Centric Financial in $144M all-stock deal

Business is done

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) said Tuesday it will acquire Centric Financial (OTCPK:CFCX) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$16.20/share, or ~$144M, expanding its Pennsylvania footprint.
  • CFCX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.09 shares of FCF stock for each CFCX share.
  • Excluding one-time merger charges, the deal is expected to be ~5% accretive to FCF's earnings in 2023, and ~7% accretive to earnings in 2024 once anticipated cost savings are fully phased in.
  • Estimated tangible book value dilution at closing of ~3%, including impact of estimated one-time charges, is expected to be earned back in ~2 years.
  • Once the deal closes, FCF will appoint CFCX CEO Patricia Husic to its board.
  • CFCX's unit Centric Bank will merge with FCF's subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank.
  • The combined company is expected to have ~$10.6B in total assets.
  • CFCX will contribute ~$1B in total assets, $0.9B in total deposits, $0.9B in total loans, seven branch locations and one loan production office in the Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Lancaster MSAs to the combined entity.
  • The merger, which is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization, will be completed in Q1 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.