Koito Manufacturing intends to invest up to $100M in Cepton

Aug. 30, 2022
  • Auto parts company Koito Manufacturing (OTCPK:KOTMY), a shareholder in the lidar-based solutions company Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN), intends to invest up to $100M in the latter.
  • The proceeds, in the form of convertible, non-voting preferred stock, will be used to fund Cepton's next stage of growth.
  • The intended investment would be Koito's third in CPTN since 2020.
  • The investment is subject to, among other things, negotiation of key transaction terms, entry into definitive agreements, the approval of Cepton's shareholders and satisfaction of applicable closing conditions.
  • CPTN shares were trading +23.70% post-market.
