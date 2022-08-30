Koito Manufacturing intends to invest up to $100M in Cepton
Aug. 30, 2022 4:51 PM ETKoito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (KOTMY), CPTNBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Auto parts company Koito Manufacturing (OTCPK:KOTMY), a shareholder in the lidar-based solutions company Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN), intends to invest up to $100M in the latter.
- The proceeds, in the form of convertible, non-voting preferred stock, will be used to fund Cepton's next stage of growth.
- The intended investment would be Koito's third in CPTN since 2020.
- The investment is subject to, among other things, negotiation of key transaction terms, entry into definitive agreements, the approval of Cepton's shareholders and satisfaction of applicable closing conditions.
- CPTN shares were trading +23.70% post-market.
- Source: Press Release
Comments