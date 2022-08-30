U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 593K barrels last week, API says
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 593K barrels of oil for the week ending August 26.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.41M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.72M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 599K barrels.
- The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 1.2M-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.
- September WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $91.62/bbl in electronic trading after settling Tuesday at $91.64/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
