Hundreds of Facebook contractors set to lose work in outsourcing - report
Aug. 30, 2022
- Hundreds of contract workers for Facebook (NASDAQ:META) are about to lose work in content moderation as Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) looks to shift more work of the work toward Singapore, Insider reported.
- The workers do content moderation for Meta in the company's Austin office, through Accenture (ACN) - and several of those projects are ramping down, according to the report.
- That means of about 600 Accenture workers on Facebook projects, about 400 are expected to lose work by the end of the year. Dozens of such workers have already lost work on the projects.
- Facebook has a reported $500M per year contract with Accenture - but it also has a major contract with Singapore-based TDCX, which counts Facebook as its biggest client, Insider noted.
