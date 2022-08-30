NYSE sends non-compliance notice to DSS over failure related to timely Form 10-Q filing
Aug. 30, 2022 5:16 PM ETDSS, Inc. (DSS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The NYSE has sent a non-compliance notice to DSS (NYSE:DSS) relating to the stock exchange's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria.
- DSS had previously disclosed that it would not be able to timely file the Form 10-Q, and it remained unable to file the Form 10-Q upon the Aug. 22 extension date.
- The multinational company with businesses in diversified divisions has up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency, with the initial six month period to be provided automatically and the additional six months to be granted upon approval by the NYSE.
- Shares were trading +0.03% post-market.
- Source: Press Release
