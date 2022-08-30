Florida health insurer terminating agreement with Oscar Health
Aug. 30, 2022 5:20 PM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) said that Health First Shared Services, a Florida-based insurer, is ending a services agreement as early as Jan. 1, 2023.
- Under a January 2021 agreement, Oscar (OSCR) was providing administrative functions and services, as well as access to its technology platform.
- Oscar (OSCR) said that the administrative services revenue is estimated at $55M to $60M, and is expected to have an immaterial impact on the its adjusted EBITDA and net loss for 2022.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Oscar (OSCR) as a hold with high grades for growth and momentum.
