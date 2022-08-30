Raytheon awarded $971.18M contract by Air Force
Aug. 30, 2022
- Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RTX) was awarded a $972.18M modification to previously awarded contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 36.
- The modification provides for the exercise of the pre-priced options for Lot 36 production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System (ATS), initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.
- Work will be performed in Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2025.
- The contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, which accounts for 42% of the contract value.
