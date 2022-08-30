Raytheon awarded $971.18M contract by Air Force

Aug. 30, 2022 5:20 PM ETRTXBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RTX) was awarded a $972.18M modification to previously awarded contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 36.
  • The modification provides for the exercise of the pre-priced options for Lot 36 production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System (ATS), initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.
  • Work will be performed in Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2025.
  • The contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, which accounts for 42% of the contract value.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.