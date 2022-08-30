Netflix grabs Snap's Gorman, Naylor to help build advertising tier - report

Aug. 30, 2022 5:26 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Netflix

GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is tapping two high-profile Snap (NYSE:SNAP) executives to help it launch an advertising-supported service tier, The Verge reported.
  • The streaming pioneer is bringing on Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman, who's also Snap's top ad executive. Peter Naylor, Snap's vice president of ad sales for the Americas, is joining her in the transfer.
  • And they're exiting alongside what look to be significant cuts at Snap's ad team, as layoffs of some 20% of the workforce at Snap are expected to begin Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.