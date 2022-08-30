Netflix grabs Snap's Gorman, Naylor to help build advertising tier - report
Aug. 30, 2022 5:26 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is tapping two high-profile Snap (NYSE:SNAP) executives to help it launch an advertising-supported service tier, The Verge reported.
- The streaming pioneer is bringing on Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman, who's also Snap's top ad executive. Peter Naylor, Snap's vice president of ad sales for the Americas, is joining her in the transfer.
- And they're exiting alongside what look to be significant cuts at Snap's ad team, as layoffs of some 20% of the workforce at Snap are expected to begin Wednesday.
