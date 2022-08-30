NewAge files for chapter 11 bankruptcy; stock drops 42% afterhours
Aug. 30, 2022 5:28 PM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) said Tuesday it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware after completing a strategic review.
- Trading of NBEV shares was halted earlier in the day for pending news. The stock dropped 41.6% afterhours once trading resumed at 5.45 pm ET on Tuesday.
- NBEV secured a commitment for a debtor in possession financing facility of $16M, subject to court approval.
- This financing, along with revenue generated from operations, will provide liquidity to support NBEV through the sale process.
- NBEV also filed a motion for court approval of an asset purchase deal with stalking horse bidder DIP Financing.
- NBEV intends to pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern in one or more deals.
- The deal with DIP Financing is subject to NBEV receiving higher offers as part of its ongoing auction process.
- NBEV's management will continue to operate the business as debtors in possession.
- The company intends to pay vendors and partners under customary terms for goods and services received on or after the filing date, and to pay employees as usual.
- Shares of NBEV ended 74.2% higher on Tuesday.
Comments