Boeing awarded $5.02B contract by Department of Defense

Aug. 30, 2022 5:29 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was warded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum dollar amount of $5.02B.
  • Under the contract, the system integration, test, and readiness contractor is responsible for overall Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Element engineering, integration including physical and logical integration of the GMD Element and components and GMD integration with the Missile Defense System; and planning, and execution of all necessary testing to verify overall requirements compliance.
  • A task order in the amount of $506.67M has been issued.
  • The ordering period is from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2027.
  • The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.

