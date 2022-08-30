Chile's environmental regulator approved a compliance plan for lithium producer SQM (NYSE:SQM) on Tuesday, Reuters reports, a step forward for the company following a multiyear sanctioning process for environmental infractions.

The regulator said SQM's (SQM) revision of a previous plan provides for the gradual reduction of the company's water and brine extraction in Chile's northern Atacama salt flats.

The plan establishes a staggered reduction in the maximum brine extraction limit until it reaches 822 liters per second in 2027, and allows for a 50% decrease in the total usage of industrial water.

Reuters said the newly approved plan ultimately will cost the company $52M in investments and measures taken to address six environmental infractions detected by the regulator.

Chile votes September 4 on a new constitution, which has been losing support this summer; a rejection of the new text could dramatically reduce political risk for SQM, Sean Daly writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.