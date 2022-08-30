SQM wins approval from Chilean regulator on environmental plan

Aug. 30, 2022 5:32 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Brine pools for lithium carbonate mining.

Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

Chile's environmental regulator approved a compliance plan for lithium producer SQM (NYSE:SQM) on Tuesday, Reuters reports, a step forward for the company following a multiyear sanctioning process for environmental infractions.

The regulator said SQM's (SQM) revision of a previous plan provides for the gradual reduction of the company's water and brine extraction in Chile's northern Atacama salt flats.

The plan establishes a staggered reduction in the maximum brine extraction limit until it reaches 822 liters per second in 2027, and allows for a 50% decrease in the total usage of industrial water.

Reuters said the newly approved plan ultimately will cost the company $52M in investments and measures taken to address six environmental infractions detected by the regulator.

Chile votes September 4 on a new constitution, which has been losing support this summer; a rejection of the new text could dramatically reduce political risk for SQM, Sean Daly writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.