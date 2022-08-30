Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), BHP Group (BHP) and Finning International (FTT:CA) reached a deal to replace BHP’s haul truck fleet at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the companies announced. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

Caterpillar will deliver the first of its 798 AC electric trucks by the second half of next year. The company will continue to deliver trucks for the next 10 years as BHP replaces its current fleet of more than 160 haul trucks.

Seeking Alphga contributor Luca Socci has a Hold rating on Caterpillar (CAT) at the current valuation. Columnist Jonathan Weber rates BHP Group (BHP) a Buy on its dividend yield.