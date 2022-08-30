Ashland expands Viatel bioresorbable polymer manufacturing in Ireland
Aug. 30, 2022 5:33 PM ETASHBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ashland (ASH) on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Viatel bioresorbable polymer manufacturing and R&D site at the National Science Park in Mullingar, Ireland.
- "Doubling our footprint and the headcount of this facility allows us to deliver cutting-edge polymer chemistry by increasing scope, capacity, and capabilities," said Seán McMahon, business manager, Viatel bioresorbable polymers, ASH.
- Viatel bioresorbable polymers are used for improved treatment solutions for chronic diseases.
- The capital expansion program began in Jun. and is expected to complete in 2024.
