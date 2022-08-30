Adagene ADR GAAP EPS of -$0.87 misses by $0.45, revenue of $3.93M misses by $9.82M
Aug. 30, 2022 5:44 PM ETAdagene Inc. (ADAG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adagene ADR press release (NASDAQ:ADAG): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.87 misses by $0.45.
- Revenue of $3.93M (+189.0% Y/Y) misses by $9.82M.
- Financial Outlook of 2023. ADG116 phase 2a proof-of-concept data from combination dose expansion cohorts.
- ADG126 phase 2a proof-of-concept data from combination dose expansion cohorts
- Establish registration path and strategy (e.g., recommended phase 2 dose, indication and design) for phase 2/3 pivotal trial of anti-CTLA-4 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in targeted tumors
- Initiate patient dosing in ADG206 phase 1 trial
- Submit IND or equivalent for ADG153, and initiate phase 1 trial
- Results from IIT combination studies of ADG106
- Additional collaborations and/or technology licensing agreements
Comments (1)