Adagene ADR GAAP EPS of -$0.87 misses by $0.45, revenue of $3.93M misses by $9.82M

Aug. 30, 2022
  • Adagene ADR press release (NASDAQ:ADAG): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.87 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $3.93M (+189.0% Y/Y) misses by $9.82M.
  • Financial Outlook of 2023. ADG116 phase 2a proof-of-concept data from combination dose expansion cohorts.
  • ADG126 phase 2a proof-of-concept data from combination dose expansion cohorts
  • Establish registration path and strategy (e.g., recommended phase 2 dose, indication and design) for phase 2/3 pivotal trial of anti-CTLA-4 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in targeted tumors
  • Initiate patient dosing in ADG206 phase 1 trial
  • Submit IND or equivalent for ADG153, and initiate phase 1 trial
  • Results from IIT combination studies of ADG106
  • Additional collaborations and/or technology licensing agreements

Comments (1)

