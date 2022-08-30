Hot Stocks: Oil stocks drop; PLAB plunges on earnings; BIG rallies; MMM sets 52-week low

Stocks fell again on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to three days with a decline of more than 1%. Investors continued to worry about the impact of an aggressive Federal Reserve.

Energy stocks were among the worst performers on the day. A retreat in crude prices fueled a decline in oil-related names, with notable losses from the likes of Exxon (XOM), Halliburton (HAL), APA Corp. (APA), Marathon Oil (MRO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Diamondback Energy (FANG).

The list of standout decliners also included Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB). Shares lost nearly a quarter of their value following the release of earnings news. Meanwhile, 3M (MMM) added to its recent declines, extended its 52-week low.

On the other side of the spectrum, Big Lots (BIG) posted a double-digit percentage gain after announcing Street-beating financial figures.

Sector In Focus

Oil-related stocks suffered in Tuesday's trading. A slide in crude prices dragged the sector lower, as investors continued to worry that higher interest rates would eventually spark a recession.

Oil fell almost 5% to reach a level above $92.

Exxon (XOM) was one of the high-profile decliners in the sector. The stock dropped nearly 4%, dragged down by lower crude prices and an escalated dispute with Russia.

Elsewhere in the space, Halliburton (HAL), APA Corp. (APA) and Marathon Oil (MRO) all retreated about 5%. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) both recorded losses of around 4%.

Standout Gainer

The release of better-than-expected quarterly results prompted buying in Big Lots (BIG). The stock climbed 12% on the day.

The low-cost retailer reported red ink for Q2, but the losses were not as steep as experts had feared. Meanwhile, revenue slipped almost 8%, falling to $1.35B. This largely met analysts' consensus.

BIG ended the session at $24.08, an advance of $2.54. The stock lost ground early in 2022, eventually hitting a 52-week low of $18.16. Shares have rebounded from that nadir but remain 49% lower since the end of 2021.

Standout Decliner

Photronics (PLAB) endured severe selling pressure following the release of its quarterly results. The company reported solid results for its latest fiscal period, but shares dropped 24% on a weak forecast.

For Q3, the semiconductor photomask manufacturer beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue jumped 29% to reach nearly $220M.

Looking to Q4, the firm predicted a top-line total of between $205M and $215M, compared to an analysts' consensus of approximately $215M. On the earnings front, PLAB forecast EPS between $0.44 and $0.52, compared to a consensus of $0.53.

Weighed down by the earnings news, PLAB dropped $5.13 to close at $16.64. The stock had reached a 52-week high of $25.81 earlier this month but has lost ground lately.

PLAB is now down 14% for 2022 as a whole, falling to its lowest level since late May.

Notable New Low

3M (MMM) added to recent weakness, slipping another 1% to reach another 52-week low. General weakness among industrials weighed on the stock, which has seen pressure lately amid legal issues related to an earplug product.

MMM dropped $1.58 to close at $124.86. During the day, shares reached an intraday 52-week low of $123.03. This was part of a broad-based decline, as investors continued to worry that interest rate hikes would endanger economic growth.

Beyond these macro concerns, MMM has faced company-specific headwinds as well. The stock has lost ground lately, setting a series of 2-and-a-half-year lows, as the firm and a bankrupt subsidiary appeal a ruling in a case related to defective combat earplugs.

