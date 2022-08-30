SPAC Warrior Technologies Acquisition to dissolve

  • SPAC Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) said Tuesday it intends to dissolve and liquidate, effective as of business close on Sept. 2, due to its inability to complete an initial business combination in time.
  • WARR will redeem all outstanding class A shares that were included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.01.
  • Redemption of shares is expected to be completed in 10 days after Sept. 2.
  • WARR's sponsor agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding class B stock issued prior to the IPO.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions for WARR's warrants, which will expire worthless.

