SPAC Warrior Technologies Acquisition to dissolve
Aug. 30, 2022 6:01 PM ET
- SPAC Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) said Tuesday it intends to dissolve and liquidate, effective as of business close on Sept. 2, due to its inability to complete an initial business combination in time.
- WARR will redeem all outstanding class A shares that were included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.01.
- Redemption of shares is expected to be completed in 10 days after Sept. 2.
- WARR's sponsor agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding class B stock issued prior to the IPO.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions for WARR's warrants, which will expire worthless.
