Petrobras wins Brazil regulator OK for refinery sale; set for fertilizer plant sale

Aug. 30, 2022 5:56 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

"npetrobras gas station"n"noil production

Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE on Tuesday approved the sale of Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) REMAN refinery to Ream, but said the buyer would need to take measures to guarantee that other fuel distributors have access to the plant's waterway terminal.

The company had agreed to sell the refinery in Brazil's northern Amazonas state for $189.5M a year ago.

Meanwhile, Petrobras (PBR) said it had started the binding phase of selling its UFN-III fertilizer project, inviting potential buyers to bid on the plant.

Petrobras (PBR) said on Monday it will cut aviation gasoline prices for distributors by 15.7% starting September 1, marking the second time it lowered gas prices for the sector following a 5.7% decrease in early August.

Petrobras (PBR) shares slid 5.9% in Tuesday's U.S. trading, as oil and gas stocks fell across the board.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.