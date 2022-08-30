Yiren Digital GAAP EPS of RMB3.90, revenue of RMB1.02M
Aug. 30, 2022 6:05 PM ETYiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yiren Digital press release (NYSE:YRD): Q4 GAAP EPS of RMB3.90.
- Revenue of RMB1.02M (-12.1% Y/Y).
- Total net revenue in 2021 was RMB4,477.9 million (US$702.7 million), compared to RMB3,962.0 million in 2020.
- revenue from wealth management business in 2021 was RMB1,260.5 million (US$197.8 million), and revenue from credit business in 2021 was RMB3,184.3 million (US$499.7 million).
- Sales and marketing expenses in 2021 was RMB1,553.3 million (US$243.8 million), compared to RMB1,905.1 million in 2020.
- Net income in 2021 was RMB1,033.0 million (US$162.1 million), compared to a net loss of RMB692.7 million in 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2021 was RMB1,338.9 million (US$210.1 million), compared to a loss of RMB73.2 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (non-GAAP) in 2021 was 29.9%, compared to a loss of 1.8% in 2020.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2021 were RMB12.2 (US$1.9) and RMB12.1 (US$1.9) respectively, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB7.7 and a diluted loss per ADS of RMB7.7 in 2020.
Net cash generated from operating activities in 2021 was RMB158.2 million (US$24.8 million), compared to net cash generated from operating activities of RMB282.0 million in 2020.
