Yiren Digital GAAP EPS of RMB3.90, revenue of RMB1.02M

Aug. 30, 2022 (NYSE:YRD)
  • Yiren Digital press release (NYSE:YRD): Q4 GAAP EPS of RMB3.90.
  • Revenue of RMB1.02M (-12.1% Y/Y).
  • Total net revenue in 2021 was RMB4,477.9 million (US$702.7 million), compared to RMB3,962.0 million in 2020.
  • revenue from wealth management business in 2021 was RMB1,260.5 million (US$197.8 million), and revenue from credit business in 2021 was RMB3,184.3 million (US$499.7 million).
  • Sales and marketing expenses in 2021 was RMB1,553.3 million (US$243.8 million), compared to RMB1,905.1 million in 2020.
  • Net income in 2021 was RMB1,033.0 million (US$162.1 million), compared to a net loss of RMB692.7 million in 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2021 was RMB1,338.9 million (US$210.1 million), compared to a loss of RMB73.2 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (non-GAAP) in 2021 was 29.9%, compared to a loss of 1.8% in 2020.

  • Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2021 were RMB12.2 (US$1.9) and RMB12.1 (US$1.9) respectively, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB7.7 and a diluted loss per ADS of RMB7.7 in 2020.

  • Net cash generated from operating activities in 2021 was RMB158.2 million (US$24.8 million), compared to net cash generated from operating activities of RMB282.0 million in 2020.

