Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said on Tuesday it earned a record net profit of 2.5T rubles ($41.75B) in H1 2022, "despite sanctions pressure and an unfavorable external environment," after posting a net profit of 2.09T rubles for all of 2021.

Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) board said it would pay interim dividends after skipping its annual payout for the first time since 1998, recommending paying 51.03 rubles/share ($0.8558) in dividends for the first half, taking its overall dividend payout to 1.208T rubles ($20.26B).

The Russian company also confirmed on Tuesday it will fully suspend natural gas supplies to French utility Engie beginning September 1 until it receives all payments for gas in full.