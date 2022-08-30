Gazprom posts record half-year profit, will pay dividends

Aug. 30, 2022

Logo of the Gazprom headquarters for Serbia. Gazprom is one of the main power and energy companies of Russia, with offices worldwide.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said on Tuesday it earned a record net profit of 2.5T rubles ($41.75B) in H1 2022, "despite sanctions pressure and an unfavorable external environment," after posting a net profit of 2.09T rubles for all of 2021.

Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) board said it would pay interim dividends after skipping its annual payout for the first time since 1998, recommending paying 51.03 rubles/share ($0.8558) in dividends for the first half, taking its overall dividend payout to 1.208T rubles ($20.26B).

The Russian company also confirmed on Tuesday it will fully suspend natural gas supplies to French utility Engie beginning September 1 until it receives all payments for gas in full.

