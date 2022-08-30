Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) on Tuesday unveiled a long-term collaboration to develop new soybean weed control solutions for farmers in North America and elsewhere, agreeing to cross-license soybean traits while developing complementary herbicide technologies.

Corteva (CTVA) said it will combine a proprietary PPO gene licensed from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) with its portfolio of herbicide tolerant traits, including Corteva's proprietary 2,4-D choline gene, to develop a new trait stack for soybeans, providing a new, effective and flexible option to help control the most problematic weeds.

Corteva (CTVA) said it expects the herbicide tolerance stack will be available in all its seed brands, and it has licensed the stack to BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) for use in BASF seed brands while also anticipating licensing the trait stack to additional seed companies.

The first launch of soybean varieties with the new trait stack is expected in the early 2030s in North America, pending regulatory reviews and completion of field testing.

