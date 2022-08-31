Asian markets falls as US market lower on persistent Fed fear
Aug. 31, 2022 12:48 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.50%. Industrial production unexpectedly rise in July
- China -1.18%. Manufacturing PMI contracts for second month. ANZ forecast China's 2022 GDP at 3%, well below the official target of around 5.5%.
- Hong Kong -0.42%.
- Australia -0.19%.
- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones continued its recent slide on persistent Fed fears. The Nasdaq Composite finished -1.1%, the S&P 500 closed -1.1%, and the Dow ended -1.0%.
- U.S. futures higher after closing lower yesterday. Nasdaq +0.65%. S&P 500 +0.59%. Dow +0.58%.
- In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rises 88 cents to $92.52 a barrel.
- A busy day for investors as major European markets will report COI data and GDP figures.
- In US market, ADP Jobs to report at 8:15 AM ET. ADP Jobs did not report last month
