Tencent Music Entertainment partners with Billboard to promote high-quality Chinese music
Aug. 31, 2022 5:04 AM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) inks a partnership with Billboard to highlight China's music industry and share Billboard's global content to TME's wide-ranging channels.
- The partnership leverages company's leading technologies and Chinese music industry insights with Billboard's global brand authority, drawing on both domestic and international markets to promote the impact of Chinese music around the world.
- The companies will launch the "Chinese Music Gravity Project," a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to championing Chinese music across an international audience.
- "Our partnership with Billboard is the result of TME's continuous efforts in pursuing high-quality music and content innovation," said TC Pan, group Vice President of TME's content cooperation department. "In combination with Billboard's global authority and content platform, TME will provide high-quality content to music lovers and upgraded professional services to the Chinese music industry. Our jointly initiated project will bring world-class Chinese music to an international fanbase, marking an exciting progression in the global development of Chinese music."
- TME will continue collaborations with global industry leaders to bring further resources and international exposure opportunities to China.
- Shares up 2% PM.
