MiX Telematics wins a 5-year contract in Australia
Aug. 31, 2022 5:21 AM ETMiX Telematics Limited (MIXT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) announced that MiX Telematics Australasia has won a contract for power provider, Horizon Power, in Western Australia.
- The company will provide a solution to improve driver behaviour with sophisticated video telematics and driver engagement tools.
- Horizon Power's 130-strong fleet of vehicles will be fitted with a range of safety and efficiency promoting solutions from MiX, all of which will work synergistically to provide cutting-edge actionable intelligence to develop and improve key metrics across the company.
- "We're very pleased that such a reputable power provider is entrusting MiX to deliver actionable information to improve driver safety, efficiency, and compliance. We look forward to working with Horizon Power well into the future to help make their fleet and drivers safer," remarks Managing Director for MiX Telematics Australasia, Brodie von Berg.
