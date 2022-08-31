SAP appoints Airbus CFO as its next finance chief
Aug. 31, 2022 5:27 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has appointed Dominik Asam as CFO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.
- Asam will start on March 7, 2023, and comes from his current role as CFO and member of the Executive Committee at Airbus.
- Outgoing CFO Luka Mucic will remain a member of the SAP SE Executive Board until March 31, 2023.
- Dominik Asam joined Airbus in April 2019 from Munich-based Infineon Technologies AG, where he had been CFO since 2011.
- Shares up 0.7% PM.
