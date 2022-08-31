SAP appoints Airbus CFO as its next finance chief

Aug. 31, 2022 5:27 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

SAP multinational software corporation logo on Czech headquarters building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has appointed Dominik Asam as CFO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.
  • Asam will start on March 7, 2023, and comes from his current role as CFO and member of the Executive Committee at Airbus.
  • Outgoing CFO Luka Mucic will remain a member of the SAP SE Executive Board until March 31, 2023.
  • Dominik Asam joined Airbus in April 2019 from Munich-based Infineon Technologies AG, where he had been CFO since 2011.
  • Shares up 0.7% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.