NetEase acquires French game developer & publisher Quantic Dream
Aug. 31, 2022 5:31 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has acquired Quantic Dream S.A.
- Quantic Dream, led by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquired company will continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms, as well as supporting and publishing third-party developed titles, while at the same time leveraging NetEase's significant game development capabilities.
- "We are thrilled to embark on an exciting new stage of growth with Quantic Dream, bound by our shared vision, mutual trust and respect," said William Ding, CEO and Director of NetEase, Inc. "NetEase will continue to fulfil our promise to support Quantic Dream to realise its full potential. By combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase's powerful facilities, resources and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could re-define the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide."
