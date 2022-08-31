Mosaic provides July sales update

Aug. 31, 2022 5:33 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

fertilizer in farmer hand. NPK fertilizers are three-component fertilizers providing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium

iamporpla/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) has reported revenues and sales volumes for the month of July 2022.
  • Sales volume (in thousands of tonnes): Potash sales volume was 579K tonnes in July, down 7.9% Y/Y; Phosphates sales volume was 280K tonnes (-53% Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes sales volume totaled 921K tonnes (-23% Y/Y).
  • Revenue (by business unit): Potash unit generated revenue of $391M, compared with $191M in July 2021; Phosphates unit revenue was $295M (-27.5 Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes unit revenue totaled $848M (+44.9% Y/Y).
  • MOS shares are marginally down pre-market
  • The fertilizer maker reported weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings earlier this month

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.