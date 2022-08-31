Mosaic provides July sales update
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) has reported revenues and sales volumes for the month of July 2022.
- Sales volume (in thousands of tonnes): Potash sales volume was 579K tonnes in July, down 7.9% Y/Y; Phosphates sales volume was 280K tonnes (-53% Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes sales volume totaled 921K tonnes (-23% Y/Y).
- Revenue (by business unit): Potash unit generated revenue of $391M, compared with $191M in July 2021; Phosphates unit revenue was $295M (-27.5 Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes unit revenue totaled $848M (+44.9% Y/Y).
- MOS shares are marginally down pre-market
- The fertilizer maker reported weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings earlier this month
