Burning Rock Biotech GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.01, revenue of $19.5M misses by $2.94M
Aug. 31, 2022 5:38 AM ETBurning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Burning Rock Biotech press release (NASDAQ:BNR): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $19.5M (-1.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.94M.
- "Second quarter business volumes have been significantly impacted by Covid related restrictions, with severe volume drops in Shanghai and Beijing; however, pharma service revenues, new products and the in-hospital business outside of Shanghai and Beijing have shown strong growth momentum. Burning Rock therefore retains its full year 2022 revenue guidance of approximately RMB620M for now, and would like to highlight the risks of further Covid related impact in the second half of 2022 which is beyond the Company's control and inherently difficult to forecast."
