Nasdaq, S&P and Dow are higher with a focus on peak '22 hawkishness

Major market averages opened higher Wednesday with a retooled ADP payrolls report showing that 132K jobs were added in August.

The markets continue to price in a more hawkish Fed post-Jackson Hole after solid economic data yesterday.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) +0.8%, the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.5%, and the Dow (DJI) +0.3%.

The S&P "is now -7.85% below its mid-August intra-day highs and -5.08% since last Thursday's pre Jackson Hole close," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "We're still 8.71% above the June lows though."

Rates are relatively unchanged. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 2 basis points to 3.12% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 1 basis point to 3.45%.

"We actually reached an important milestone yesterday too, as the futures-implied fed funds rate for December ticked up +3.0bps to 3.73%, which surpasses the previous high of 3.72% seen back in June after the bumper CPI report for May came in," Reid said. "So for 2022 at least, markets are pricing in their most aggressive pace of hikes to date which makes a lot more sense than where we were a few weeks ago."

Across the pond, eurozone retail inflation hit another record high as traders eye a 75 basis-point-move from the ECB next month.

On an economic front, August ADP Jobs Report showed 132K jobs were added in August compared to the 225K consensus figure.

Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said these are stabs in the dark.

"ADP has chosen not to publish either the new methodology or the revised historical data until today, in parallel with the August estimate," he said. "That makes it impossible to produce a forecast on any basis other than guesswork."

"We were deeply unimpressed by the previous ADP framework," he added. "The published number was generated by a series of models which combined actual payroll data from ADP’s client firms with regular macroeconomic indicators."

August Chicago PMI data also came out and was slightly higher than anticipated at 52.2 compared to the forecasted 52.

Among active stocks, Sorrento is up sharply following fast-track status of a lower back pain treatment.