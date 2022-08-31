GE receives €3M in funding for 245kV SF₆-free substation

Aug. 31, 2022 5:48 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

New General Electric logo installed on former Alstom building

creisinger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • GE Renewable Energy (NYSE:GE) business unit has won €3M under the European Commission's LIFE climate action program that will support the development of its 245kV sulfur hexafluoride-free g³ gas-insulated substation (GIS).
  • Leveraging GE's g³ gas technology, the LIFE SF6-FREE GIS project intends to address the need for reducing the use of sulfur hexafluoride - a powerful greenhouse gas currently prevalent in high voltage equipment.
  • The new substation for both onshore and offshore application will complete GE's SF₆-free GIS range particularly for the European electrical grids, enabling utilities to prepare for stricter fluorinated (F)-gas regulations
  • GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions High Voltage Products Leader Eric Chaussin said, "This new g³ 245 kV GIS will play an important role in meeting demand for compact SF₆-free substations in urban areas, as well as offshore projects, and enable the extension of the network and replacement of aging assets without this potent greenhouse gas."

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.