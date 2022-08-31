GE receives €3M in funding for 245kV SF₆-free substation
Aug. 31, 2022
- GE Renewable Energy (NYSE:GE) business unit has won €3M under the European Commission's LIFE climate action program that will support the development of its 245kV sulfur hexafluoride-free g³ gas-insulated substation (GIS).
- Leveraging GE's g³ gas technology, the LIFE SF6-FREE GIS project intends to address the need for reducing the use of sulfur hexafluoride - a powerful greenhouse gas currently prevalent in high voltage equipment.
- The new substation for both onshore and offshore application will complete GE's SF₆-free GIS range particularly for the European electrical grids, enabling utilities to prepare for stricter fluorinated (F)-gas regulations
- GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions High Voltage Products Leader Eric Chaussin said, "This new g³ 245 kV GIS will play an important role in meeting demand for compact SF₆-free substations in urban areas, as well as offshore projects, and enable the extension of the network and replacement of aging assets without this potent greenhouse gas."
